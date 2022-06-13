Custodial death: SHRC seeks report from Chennai Police Commissioner

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) on Monday took suo motu cognisance of a media report on the suspected custodial death of a man in the Kodungaiyur Police Station, and called for a report from the Chennai Police Commissioner within four weeks.

The Commission also directed the Chennai Police Commissioner to follow the guidelines laid down by the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court in connection with a case of police excess.

On Sunday, S. Rajasekar alias Appu, a resident of Alamathi in Tiruvallur district, was taken into custody by the Kodungaiyur police in connection with a criminal case. He was taken to a police booth and interrogated, when he complained of uneasiness and collapsed. He later died.