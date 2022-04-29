Custodial death echoes in Assembly

AIADMK wants CBI probe and compensation to the family

AIADMK wants CBI probe and compensation to the family

The death of a 47-year-old tribal man in judicial custody in Tiruvannamalai district echoed in the Assembly on Friday, after Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami raised the issue during the zero hour and sought a CBI probe.

In his reply, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said an autopsy was performed in the presence of a judicial magistrate on Thursday evening and an investigation would be made on the basis of the report. Thereafter, the details would be disclosed in the House.

K. Thangamani of Thattaranai village in the Thandarampattu block was picked up on April 26 by the Prohibition Enforcement Wing on the charge of possessing illicit liquor. He was arrested on April 27 and remanded in judicial custody the same day, the Chief Minister said. After being lodged in the sub-jail, he fell ill and was taken to the Tiruvannamalai Government Medical College and Hospital at 7.40 p.m. and died at 8.45 p.m.

Earlier, Mr. Palaniswami sought a CBI probe and urged for compensation to the deceased’s family.