Custodial death allegations not new for Sattankulam Police Station

Sattankulam police station is no stranger to allegations of custodial death. For the past 14 years, D. Femina has been fighting for justice for her brother, Arun, 20, who was beaten by the police in the station in 2006. He also died in a hospital.
She recalls: “The policemen violently knocked at the main door of our house around 10.30 p.m., on June 17, after a complaint was registered against Arun following a petty dispute. They barged into our house to pick him up. They beat him severely with their lathis. Then Inspector Srikumar kicked my brother on his abdomen as he was being taken to the police vehicle. When he fell down in pain, he was folded into the police vehicle like a piece of cloth.”
Sattankulam custodial deaths | When protectors turn perpetrators
Arun’s brother Vijay rushed to the police station only to see his brother being thrashed mercilessly by the police till he fainted.
When the police tried to wake up Arun, he lay motionless, says Femina. The police asked Vijay to take him after midnight. When Vijay took a grievously injured Arun to a private hospital, the doctor there asked to rush him to the Government Hospital. There the doctors declared him ‘brought dead’.
“My brother was healthy till the police detained him and killed him in just two and a half hours,” says Femina. She visited J. Selvarani, Benicks’ mother, to console her.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath