Curtains down on Riviera 2023 at VIT

On the concluding day of Rivera 2023, the cultural fest of Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), students were present in large numbers at the Silver Jubilee Tower’s playground on the VIT Vellore campus as actor Raashii Khanna addressed the audience in three languages.

“I was a front-bencher, and studious during my college days. I dreamt of becoming an IAS officer. But destiny had other plans for me,” she said.

Ms. Khanna sang a few lines of the Em Sandeham Ledu song from her first Telugu movie Oohalu Gusagusalade, and another song from the Dhanush-starrer Thiruchitrambalam.

During her interaction with students, she was asked about her career as an actor in the film industry, memories of her college days and the most challenging role she ever did. “My role in the recently released Hindi series, Farzi, was challenging. Dhanush, Junior NTR and Varun Tej are some of my favourite co-stars,” she said. At the valedictory function, G. Viswanathan, founder-chancellor, VIT, and Sankar Viswanathan and G.V. Selvam, vice-presidents of VIT, participated.

In his address, Mr. Vishwanathan thanked everyone for their commendable job in organising such a mega event. The four-day event had over 45,000 participants from 260 universities and colleges in India and 15 other countries. More than 150 events were conducted as part of the festival this year.