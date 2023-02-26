ADVERTISEMENT

Curtains down on Riviera 2023 at VIT

February 26, 2023 11:11 pm | Updated 11:11 pm IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau

G. Viswanathan, Chancellor, VIT , presenting a trophy to the overall champions at the valedictory of Riviera 2023, on Sunday. Actor Raashii Khanna, Sankar Viswanathan and G.V. Selvam, vice-presidents, VIT, are also seen.  | Photo Credit: C. VENKATACHALAPATHY

On the concluding day of Rivera 2023, the cultural fest of Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), students were present in large numbers at the Silver Jubilee Tower’s playground on the VIT Vellore campus as actor Raashii Khanna addressed the audience in three languages.

“I was a front-bencher, and studious during my college days. I dreamt of becoming an IAS officer. But destiny had other plans for me,” she said.

Ms. Khanna sang a few lines of the Em Sandeham Ledu song from her first Telugu movie Oohalu Gusagusalade, and another song from the Dhanush-starrer Thiruchitrambalam.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

During her interaction with students, she was asked about her career as an actor in the film industry, memories of her college days and the most challenging role she ever did. “My role in the recently released Hindi series, Farzi, was challenging. Dhanush, Junior NTR and Varun Tej are some of my favourite co-stars,” she said. At the valedictory function, G. Viswanathan, founder-chancellor, VIT, and Sankar Viswanathan and G.V. Selvam, vice-presidents of VIT, participated.

In his address, Mr. Vishwanathan thanked everyone for their commendable job in organising such a mega event. The four-day event had over 45,000 participants from 260 universities and colleges in India and 15 other countries. More than 150 events were conducted as part of the festival this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US