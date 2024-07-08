GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Curtains down on campaigning for Vikravandi byelection

Key leaders of the DMK, PMK and the Naam Tamilar Katchi hit the campaign trail with a whirlwind tour of the constituency

Published - July 08, 2024 06:43 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udayanidhi Stalin canvassing votes for DMK candidate Anniyur Siva at Thumbur near Vikravandi on Monday.

Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udayanidhi Stalin canvassing votes for DMK candidate Anniyur Siva at Thumbur near Vikravandi on Monday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

The curtains came down on the month-long high-voltage campaign in Vikravandi assembly constituency in Villupuram district on Monday, ahead of the byelection on July 10. Key leaders of the DMK, PMK and the Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) hit the campaign trail with a whirlwind tour of the constituency trading barbs, charges and counter-charges in the run-up to the by-poll to make last-ditch efforts to woo the voters.

The DMK deputed a battery of Ministers, MLAs and MPs to the constituency by dividing work among them from the day the election was notified. To match the DMK show, the PMK too tried its best to engage all alliance leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in their campaigning.

The DMK campaign mainly centred on the implementation of welfare schemes over the last three years while the PMK focused on the failures of the DMK on the law and order front especially the recent hooch tragedy and its delay in providing 10.5 % internal reservation for Vanniyars and conducting a caste-wise census in the State.

While the DMK’s campaign was led by Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin, the PMK’s campaign was led by its founder S. Ramadoss and his son and party president Anbumani Ramadoss.

Mr. Udhayanidhi campaigned for the second day from Thumbur and went around Nemur and Radhapuram, before ending his campaign in Vikravandi. He appealed to the voters to ensure the victory of the DMK candidate by a margin of 1 lakh votes to continue with the good work done by the former MLA N. Pugazhenthi. The AIADMK had boycotted the byelection fearing yet another debacle as was seen in the recent Lok Sabha polls, he claimed.

The PMK’s campaign mainly targeted Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and said he had no right to talk about social justice. The DMK had always claimed to champion welfare schemes that ensured social justice, but in reality, it had done nothing to ensure social justice to the weak and the marginalised sections of society.

Canvassing votes for party candidate C. Anbumani at Soorapattu, party president Anbumani Ramadoss on Monday asked voters in Vikravandi “not to waste their vote on the DMK” as the party lacked any roadmap for the development of the State.

Contending that a vote for the DMK will be suicidal, Dr. Anbumani said people should bear in mind that their children would not get good education and jobs and that the sale of liquor would be on the rise. “People will get nothing but disappointment. Speaking lies is in the DNA of the DMK,” he claimed.

The Naam Tamilar Katchi’s Seeman held campaign rallies at Orathur and Vikravandi canvassing votes for the party candidate Abinaya.

The Election Commission said political parties and their candidates and all independent candidates should wind up their campaigning by 6 p.m. on Monday. No campaigning can be carried out beyond this time.

“All political functionaries, party workers etc. who have been brought from outside the constituency and who are not voters of the constituency should leave the constituency immediately after 6 p.m,” it stated. Marriage halls, community halls, lodges, guesthouses would be checked to find out whether outsiders have been accommodated on the premises.

