Curios on display at expo in Neyveli

PUDUCHERRY

08 January 2021 00:48 IST

Rural artisans are showcasing their skills and craft at the Poompuhar expo

Rural artisans from the region are showcasing their skills and craft at the Poompuhar expo, hosted by the Tamil Nadu Handicrafts’ Development Corporation Limited, in Neyveli.

The Craft Mela at the Lignite Hall offers a variety of curios, ranging from chariots of famed temples, bronze icons, Thanjavur art plates, sandalwood and stone carvings. On show are also artificial jewellery, metal products, papier mache, incense, perfumery and handcrafted textiles.

The exhibition is part of the Corporation’s efforts, in addition to the network of showrooms, to provide marketing avenues to craftsmen and artisans, a press note said. The exhibition is open on all days, between 10 a.m. and 9 p.m, till January 13.

Advertising

Advertising