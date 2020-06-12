Curbs on people visiting other districts without passes

RANIPET

12 June 2020 20:03 IST

The district administration of Ranipet has announced curtailment on the movement of people to neighbouring towns of other districts. The officials are also working out the modalities of curbing them from going out of the district for job related works.

Speaking to reporters, Ranipet Collector S. Divyadharshini said that people from Arakkonam, Nemili taluks visit Chennai, Chengalpet and Tiruvallur for job requirements. A checking process to monitor those who travel to these places would be put in place, she said.

“It was found that there has been surge in cases in these areas, where people go for work in other districts on a regular basis. This was considered to be one the reasons for the increase in number of cases in the district,” she added.

Advertising

Advertising

"We have increased the testing facilities and were able to identify more with infections. They have been treated at various government facilities,” she added.