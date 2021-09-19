Tamil Nadu

Curbs in Tiruvannamalai to continue till Sept. 26

Parks, swimming pools and dams in Tiruvannamalai will remain closed till September 26 owing to rising COVID-19 cases, Collector B. Murugesh, said on Saturday.

Hotels, bakeries and tea shops can function between 6 a.m and 10 p.m on all days. Parcel service in these outlets are allowed up to 10 p.m. All shops, including roadside eateries, can operate between 6 a.m and 10 p.m.

Only 50% of occupancy should be maintained in hotels and tea shops. Owners and staff of these outlets and establishments should have taken the second dose of vaccination.

Fines will be imposed on those who are not wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing in public places. Occupancy in government buses are restricted to 50%.


