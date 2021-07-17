Curbs eased; teachers can go to schools

Govt. extends lockdown till July 31, allows reopening of Industrial Training Institutes

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday announced that admission and distribution of textbooks at schools would be allowed, even as the government extended the COVID-19 lockdown till 6 a.m. on July 31.

In a statement, he announced that teachers would be allowed to go to schools for work. Industrial Training Institutes and industrial schools and typewriting and shorthand institutes would be allowed to reopen but only with 50% of their students and by following the public health measures.

The ban on inter-State government and private bus transport (except to and from Puducherry), cinema halls, bars, swimming pools, social and political meetings with public participation, recreational, sports and cultural events, schools and colleges and zoos would continue.

Only 50 persons will be allowed at weddings and 20 at funerals. None of the fresh relaxations would be applicable to containment zones.

Mr. Stalin said the standard operating procedures, already issued for various activities, should be complied with. Shops should supply hand sanitizer to their customers and read their temperature. They should also ensure that customers wore masks, their premises were properly ventilated and physical distancing norms were complied with.

The Chief Minister underscored the need for sticking to the five-fold strategy of COVID-19-appropriate behaviour. He chaired a meeting to review the COVID-19 situation. Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and senior officials were present.