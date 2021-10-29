Cultivation of protein-rich foliage for cattle begins

Initiative to help poor farmers sustain their livelihood in drought-hit areas

The Northeast monsoon has kickstarted the cultivation of protein-rich foliage for cattle, especially milch cows in Vellore, Ranipet and Tirupattur districts, as woman workers under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) scheme have began to sow seeds on large tracts of land in these districts on Friday.

Along with Ranipet Collector D. Bhaskara Pandian, and Assistant Project Officer (APO), Rural Development Madhumita, the Minister for Handlooms and Textiles, R. Gandhi, initiated the cultivation by sowing grass seeds for the season in Ladavaram village panchayat in Arcot panchayat union.

The cultivation is being done under the State Fodder Development Programme (2020-2021), jointly implemented by the Department of Animal Husbandry and the Department of Rural Development (RD) in these districts. “Nutritious foliage is key to ensure more yield in milch cows and sustain the livelihood of poor farmers in drought-hit areas like Vellore, Ranipet and Dharamapuri. Each district is earmarked with one village to cultivate fodder and foliage for the entire district,” J. Navaneetha Krishnan, Joint Director (JD), Department of Animal Husbandry (Vellore Region), told The Hindu.

A range of plant species, including glyceridia, agathi, drumstick and velvelam, pudding grass, rabbit spice, cenchrus ciliaris, stylosanthes, subabul and neem, will be cultivated on large tracts of land as cattle fodder in these districts.

These are protein and vitamin rich species which would ensure a healthy diet for the cattle round the year. Besides, various greens such as Sirukeerai, Araikeerai, Mulaikeerai, Palak, Manathakkali, Vasalai, Paruppukeerai, Vendhayakeerai, Pulichakeerai, Mudakathan and Ponnangannikeerai will be cultivated to augment the income for marginal farmers in these districts.

“During summer and heavy rain, we find it difficult to get adequate foliage for our animals. Such fodder farms with better storage facilities will help us in sustaining our livelihood by cattle rearing,” said K. Velpandi, a farmer of Anaicut near Vellore.

Four lakh farmers

At present, 6,350 acres of land are under foliage cultivation in Vellore region that includes Ranipet and Tirupattur districts with an average of around four lakh farmers depending on the free foliage available through this type of cultivation for their cattle.

An additional 50 acres has been brought under foliage cultivation during this monsoon in Vellore region. Foliage will be cultivated in three villages such as Kondamangapalayam (Katpadi), Ladavaram (Arcot) and Mallakonda (Natrampalli) for the season.

Women workers under the MGNREGA scheme will be taking care of these foliage farmlands in these districts during the monsoon. Farmers can allow their cattle to graze in these farmlands after three months as foliage turns mature for consumption.