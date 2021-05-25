Cuddalore wedding party claims they are heading to hospital, police seize vehicle, put them in ambulance

CUDDALORE

25 May 2021 13:32 IST

Police said the five persons pleaded with the ambulance driver to let them go; a case has been booked

False claims by a wedding party, telling police that they were headed to a hospital in Puducherry for an emergency, landed them in trouble. The police seized the SUV they were travelling in and sent them in an ambulance, exposing their lies.

According to police sources, a team was conducting checks on Bharathi Road in Cuddalore, during the intense lockdown on Monday, when they flagged down a vehicle and asked five persons to state their reason for travel. The group did not have an e-pass for emergency travel.

One of the women passengers in the vehicle claimed that they were proceeding to a hospital for an emergency. The woman was dressed in finery, and this led to suspicion, said an officer. “We came forward to provide an ambulance to the party if one of them needed hospitalisation, as they claimed. The woman suddenly changed the story and claimed that it was her husband who had an ailment in his eye, and they were heading to a hospital in Thavalakuppam,” the police officer said.

The police arranged for an ambulance, made the family get into the ambulance and directed the driver to take the group to the hospital in Puducherry. However, on the way to the hospital the passengers pleaded with the driver to help them disembark on the way as they had no necessity to go to the hospital.

This proved that none of them needed hospitalisation. They were only trying to hoodwink the law enforcement authorities, police said. The group was returning to Puducherry after attending a wedding in Chidambaram, police said.

Police booked a case against the couple and three others under Sections 188 and 269 of the IPC.