Cuddalore school teacher tests positive for COVID-19

03 September 2021 11:36 IST

The teacher had received both doses of the vaccine; the school was sanitised and classes resumed on Friday

A secondary grade teacher attached to a government school in Cuddalore tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, a day after schools resumed physical classes for students of standards 9 to 12. The school was thoroughly disinfected by a Municipal team and classes resumed on Friday.

According to official sources, the School Education Department had made the COVID-19 test mandatory for teachers of all government schools. Teachers and non-teaching staff attached to the Manjakuppam Government Girls Higher Secondary School underwent the tests a few days ago. A secondary grade teacher in the school complained of fever on Thursday and was sent home. Her test results returned positive on Thursday night. The teacher had not interacted with the students as regular classes had not commenced for classes 1 to 8. The teacher had received both doses of the vaccine.

An official said that classes had resumed and sanitation of the premises is being done before the school starts and will be done again after the classes are over.