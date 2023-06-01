ADVERTISEMENT

Cuddalore RTO held on graft charges

June 01, 2023 12:33 am | Updated 12:33 am IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau

Sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Wednesday arrested the Regional Transport Officer (RTO) of Cuddalore and a middleman for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe.

According to DVAC sources, the complainant, S. Venkatachalapathy, 35, of Pathirakottai, had approached RTO Sudhakar, seeking a fitness certificate and name transfer for a sewage tanker vehicle belonging to his friend Selvaraj. However, Sudhakar demanded ₹5,500 in bribe to process his application.

Mr. Venkatachalapathy lodged a complaint with the DVAC, which laid a trap. A team, led by DVAC Deputy Superintendent of Police Devanathan, arrested Sudhakar and middleman Sivasankar, alias Kulla Siva, while they accepted the bribe.

The team also seized ₹2.50 lakh in unaccounted-for cash at the Regional Transport Office. DVAC teams began searching the houses of Sudhakar in Chennai and Cuddalore.

