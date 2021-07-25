Cuddalore reports zero deaths due to COVID-19

CUDDALORE

25 July 2021 01:07 IST

Cuddalore district reported nil deaths due to COVID-19 on Saturday.

As many as 68 persons tested positive for the infection, taking the overall tally to 59,957.

The district saw 58,291 recoveries and 777 were active cases.

Villupuram district reported one death and 39 fresh cases, taking the total number in the district to 43,593.

The official death toll stood at 339.

Kallakurichi district reported 39 cases, taking the overall tally to 28,755.