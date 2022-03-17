Cuddalore reports one new COVID-19 death

Cuddalore on Thursday recorded one more COVID-19 death and nil cases. A 78-year-old man from the district succumbed to the virus while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Chennai, taking the official toll to 895. The district saw 73,336 recoveries, and the active case count stood at 9.

Kallakurichi reported one case, taking the case count to 36,521. No new cases were reported in Villupuram.