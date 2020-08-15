Tamil Nadu

Cuddalore reports 3 deaths

Cuddalore district on Friday reported three COVID-19 deaths and 222 new cases as the overall tally crossed 6,000 and stood at 6,166 cases.

According to a release from the Health department, fresh cases were reported from Kurunjipadi, Panruti, Kammapuram, Bhuvanagiri, Chidambaram, Cuddalore, Kattumannarkovil, Keerapalayam and Neyveli.

Villupuram district also crossed the 5,000 mark with 127 persons testing positive. Kallakurichi district reported 30 cases.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 15, 2020 2:35:15 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/cuddalore-reports-3-deaths/article32360073.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story