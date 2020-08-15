Cuddalore reports 3 deaths

Cuddalore district on Friday reported three COVID-19 deaths and 222 new cases as the overall tally crossed 6,000 and stood at 6,166 cases.

According to a release from the Health department, fresh cases were reported from Kurunjipadi, Panruti, Kammapuram, Bhuvanagiri, Chidambaram, Cuddalore, Kattumannarkovil, Keerapalayam and Neyveli.

Villupuram district also crossed the 5,000 mark with 127 persons testing positive. Kallakurichi district reported 30 cases.