Cuddalore registers one death

CUDDALORE

07 August 2021 00:53 IST

Cuddalore district reported one more COVID-19 death and 61 new cases on Friday, taking the district’s tally to 60,845.

A 57-year-old man died of the disease, taking the toll to 816. The district saw 59,326 recoveries and 640 were active cases.

In Villupuram district, 30 persons tested positive, taking the total number of positive cases in the district to 44,035.

Advertising

Advertising

Kallakurichi district recorded 50 positive cases, taking the overall tally to 29,337.