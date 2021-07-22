Cuddalore records zero deaths, 79 COVID-19 cases

CUDDALORE

22 July 2021 02:05 IST

Cuddalore district reported no deaths due to COVID-19 on Wednesday. As many as 79 persons tested positive for the infection, taking the overall tally to 59,748.

The district saw 58,017 recoveries and 835 were active cases.

In Villupuram district, 34 persons tested positive, taking the total number of positive cases in the district to 43,476. Kallakurichi district reported 44 cases, taking the overall tally to 28,634.

