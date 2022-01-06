Cuddalore records zero deaths, 22 new cases

CUDDALORE

06 January 2022 23:21 IST

Active cases stood at 97

Cuddalore district did not record any death due to COVID-19 on Thursday.

However, 22 persons tested positive, which the tally of cases to 64,657. The district saw 63,684 recoveries and the number of active cases stood at 97.

Villupuram district reported 33 cases, taking the total number of cases to 46,229.

The tally in Kallakurichi district rose to 31,715, with 31 fresh cases reported on Thursday.