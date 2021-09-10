Cuddalore records two more deaths

CUDDALORE

10 September 2021 03:18 IST

Cuddalore district reported two more COVID-19 deaths and 39 new cases on Thursday, taking the district’s tally to 62,675. The death toll stood at 845. The district saw 61,411 recoveries and 419 were active cases.

In Villupuram, 21 persons tested positive, taking the total number of positive cases in the district to 45,023.

Kallakurichi district reported one more COVID-19 death and 32 positive cases, taking the overall tally to 30,362. The official death toll stood at 202.

