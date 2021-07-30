Cuddalore records two deaths, 68 positive cases

CUDDALORE

30 July 2021 00:37 IST

The district saw 58,724 recoveries

Cuddalore district reported two more COVID-19 deaths and 68 new cases on Thursday, taking the district’s tally to 60,309.

A 45-year-old woman and a 74-year-old man died of the disease, taking the toll to 809. The district saw 58,724 recoveries and 697 were active cases.

In Villupuram district, 30 persons tested positive, taking the total number of positive cases in the district to 43,794.

Advertising

Advertising

Kallakurichi district recorded 49 positive cases, taking the overall tally to 28,969.