Cuddalore records two deaths, 523 new cases

CUDDALORE

11 May 2021 01:49 IST

Cuddalore district continued to witness a surge in COVID-19 cases with 523 persons testing positive for the infection on Monday, taking the district’s tally to 34,199.

Two more deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 362.

The district saw 31,294 recoveries and 2,050 were active cases.

The COVID-19 toll in Villupuram district rose to 144 with three more deaths reported in Villupuram, while 372 fresh cases took the overall tally to 22,809.

Kallakurichi district reported 159 fresh cases, taking the total number of positive cases to 14,110.