Cuddalore records three more deaths

CUDDALORE

20 August 2021 23:03 IST

Cuddalore district reported three more COVID-19 deaths and 59 new cases on Friday, taking the district’s tally to 61,777.

Two men, aged 55 and 65, and a 52-year-old woman died of the disease, taking the toll to 830. The district saw 60,268 recoveries; the number of cases is at 620 now.

Villupuram district reported one death and 32 cases, taking the total number of positive cases to 44,479. The official death toll stands at 347.

In Kallakurichi district, 26 persons tested positive, taking the tally to 29,814.