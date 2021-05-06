Cuddalore records three deaths, 366 new cases

Cuddalore district reported three more COVID-19 deaths and 366 new cases on Thursday, taking the district’s tally to 32,198.

Two women, aged 30 and 60 years and a 79-year-old man died of the disease, taking the toll to 343.

The district saw 29,764 recoveries and 1,603 were active cases.

The COVID-19 toll in Villupuram district rose to 132 with two more deaths reported in Villupuram while 466 new cases took the overall tally to 21,166.

Kallakurichi district reported 175 positive cases, taking the total number of positive cases in the district to 13,343.