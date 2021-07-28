Cuddalore records one death, 70 new cases

CUDDALORE

28 July 2021 01:07 IST

The COVID-19 toll in Cuddalore district rose to 804 on Tuesday, with one more death reported in Kurunjipadi, while 70 fresh cases took the overall tally to 60,179.

The district saw 58,556 recoveries and had 739 active cases. In Villupuram district, 39 persons tested positive, taking the total number of cases in the district to 42,720.

Kallakurichi district reported 36 cases, taking the overall count to 28,876.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 47,955 with 33 new cases reported on Tuesday.

While a total 46,489 people have been discharged, the active cases in the district stand at 372.

23 cases in Ranipet

The district's death toll is 1,094. In Ranipet district, 23 cases were reported positive and the total stood at 41,886.

In Tirupattur district, 23 new cases were reported and the total number of cases stood at 28,174.

In Tiruvannamalai district, the number of new cases was 60, taking the total number of cases to 51,871.