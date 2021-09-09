Cuddalore records one death, 49 cases

CUDDALORE

09 September 2021 01:21 IST

Cuddalore district reported one more COVID-19 death and 49 new cases on Wednesday, taking the district’s tally to 62,635. The official death toll stood at 843. The district saw 61,372 recoveries and 420 were active cases.

In Villupuram district, 22 persons tested positive, taking the total number of positive cases in the district to 45,001. Kallakurichi district reported 44 positive cases, taking the overall tally to 30,330.

