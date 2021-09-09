Tamil NaduCUDDALORE 09 September 2021 01:21 IST
Comments
Cuddalore records one death, 49 cases
Updated: 09 September 2021 01:21 IST
Cuddalore district reported one more COVID-19 death and 49 new cases on Wednesday, taking the district’s tally to 62,635. The official death toll stood at 843. The district saw 61,372 recoveries and 420 were active cases.
In Villupuram district, 22 persons tested positive, taking the total number of positive cases in the district to 45,001. Kallakurichi district reported 44 positive cases, taking the overall tally to 30,330.
More In Tamil Nadu
Read more...