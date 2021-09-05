Cuddalore records nil deaths, 54 new cases

CUDDALORE

05 September 2021 02:21 IST

Cuddalore district reported nil deaths due to COVID-19 on Saturday. As many as 54 persons tested positive, taking the overall tally to 62,483. The district saw 61,162 recoveries and 482 active cases.

In Villupuram district, 27 persons tested positive, taking the total number of cases to 44,914. Kallakurichi reported 20 cases, taking the overall count to 30,191.

