Cuddalore records nil deaths, 38 cases

CUDDALORE

02 October 2021 00:51 IST

Cuddalore district recorded nil deaths due to COVID-19 on Friday. As many as 38 persons tested positive for the disease, taking the overall tally to 63,437. The district saw 62,196 recoveries and 383 were active cases.

In Villupuram district, 18 persons tested positive, taking the total number of positive cases to 45,474.

Kallakurichi district reported 19 positive cases, taking the district’s tally to 30,969.

