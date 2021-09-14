Cuddalore records nil deaths, 36 cases

CUDDALORE

14 September 2021 00:20 IST

Cuddalore district reported nil deaths due to COVID-19 on Monday.

As many as 36 persons tested positive for the infection, taking the overall tally to 62,792. The district saw 61,509 recoveries and 389 were active cases.

In Villupuram district, 21 persons tested positive, taking the total number of positive cases to 45,104.

Kallakurichi district reported 25 positive cases, taking the tally to 30,481.