Cuddalore records nil deaths, 28 cases

06 October 2021 01:38 IST

Cuddalore district recorded nil deaths due to COVID-19 on Tuesday. As many as 28 persons tested positive for the disease, taking the overall tally to 63,556. The district saw 62,343 recoveries and 354 were active cases.

In Villupuram district, 14 persons tested positive, taking the total number of positive cases to 45,533.

Kallakurichi district reported 15 positive cases, taking the district’s tally to 31,036.

