Cuddalore records 79.68% turnout

Polling to seven panchayat unions in Cuddalore district on Friday was peaceful amidst tight security. Polling was brisk at several booths in all panchayat unions with people turning up in large numbers. There were long queues, especially of women, at most polling stations since morning.

The district recorded 11.72% polling by 9 a.m. The polling percentage rose to 22.29 by 11 a.m. and 61.94 by 3 p.m. It was 79.68% at close, according to District Collector V. Anbuselvan.

The highest voter turnout in panchayat unions was witnessed in Kurunjipadi with 67.22% while the lowest turnout was in Mel Bhuvanagiri with 43.86% till 3 p.m.

The initial phase covered the panchayat unions of Cuddalore, Kammapuram, Kurunjipadi, Mangalur, Mel Bhuvanagiri, Panruti and Parangipettai.

Polling was delayed by one hour at booth number 4 in Vilangapattu Panchayat after the symbols of the contesting candidates were found missing on the ballot papers. Polling resumed in the booth after the issue was rectified by officials. Webcasting was done in 119 polling stations out of 1,596 polling stations, which has an electorate of 8,43,812. In addition to 119 vulnerable and critical polling booths, the entire proceedings were recorded in 119 booths.

Elections were held to 17 district panchayat wards, 164 panchayat union wards, 341 village panchayats and 2,643 village panchayat wards in the first phase.

Polling was peaceful and no untoward incident was reported, police said.

Polling officials took extra care in ensuring that no bogus voting took place. Over 3,100 police personnel were deployed for poll duty.