Cuddalore records 75 new cases

CUDDALORE

25 July 2021 21:35 IST

No deaths in the district on July 25

Cuddalore district on Sunday recorded 75 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the tally to 60,034. No deaths were recorded.

The district saw 58,383 recoveries and 766 were active cases.

Villupuram district reported one death and 41 fresh cases, taking the total number of positive cases in the district to 43,638.

The official death toll stood at 340.

Kallakurichi district reported 42 cases, taking the overall tally to 28,798.