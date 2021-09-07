Cuddalore records 42 cases, 1 death

CUDDALORE

07 September 2021 02:01 IST

Cuddalore district recorded one more COVID-19 death and 42 new cases on Monday, taking the district’s tally to 62,561. A 75-year-old man died of the disease, taking the toll to 841. The district saw 61,272 recoveries and 390 were active cases.

In Villupuram district, 21 persons tested positive, taking the total number of cases in the district to 44,958.

Kallakurichi district reported 26 positive cases, taking the overall tally to 30,239.

