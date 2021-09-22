Cuddalore records 29 freshcases

CUDDALORE

22 September 2021 01:54 IST

Cuddalore district on Tuesday witnessed 29 persons testing positive for COVID-19, taking the overall tally to 63,069. The district saw 61,901 recoveries and 266 were active cases.

In Villupuram district, 20 persons tested positive, taking the total number of positive cases to 45,272.

Kallakurichi district reported 26 cases, taking the district’s tally to 30,754.

