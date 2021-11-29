Cuddalore receives more rain than Northeast monsoon average

Official sources said of the 1004.57 mm, the district had received 249.31 mm in October and a whopping 755.26 mm till November 28.

Marked by flooding and continuous spells of heavy rain, Cuddalore district, situated at the tail-end of the delta region, has recorded more rainfall in the Northeast monsoon than what its annual average.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the northeast monsoon season begins on October 25 and goes on till December 31.

During this period, Cuddalore district is expected to receive 697.8 mm rainfall. However, the district has recorded 1004.57 mm rainfall till November 28 this year. This is large excess as the percentage departure is around 659%, shows IMD data.

Official sources said of the 1004.57 mm, the district had received 249.31 mm in October and a whopping 755.26 mm till November 28.

With more than a month to go for the season to end, the district is witnessing a surplus Northeast Monsoon season. In 2020, the district had received excess rainfall of 1026.2 mm during the Northeast monsoon as against the average of 697.8 mm.

Storage level in tanks full

In Cuddalore district, out of the 456 tank under the control of the PWD (Coleroon and Vellar Basin divisions), as many as 389 tanks, have filled up and 33 others had more than 76% storage.

Meanwhile, with the inflow to the Veeranam tank going up significantly, there has been a corresponding increase in the discharge too. The storage level of the tank touched 45.55 feet. The PWD authorities have stepped up constant monitoring of the tank and around 2,978 cusecs was being discharged.