Cuddalore police register cases for violation of prohibitory orders

In Kallakurichi district, the police said that 2,041 cases were filed as of Sunday for violation of prohibitory orders.

The Cuddalore district police have booked cases against 168 persons for violating prohibitory orders issued as part of the complete enforcement of lockdown on Sunday.

In Cuddalore, the police booked cases against 168 persons under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of IPC and seized 100 vehicles from the violators.

The police also imposed fine on 365 motorists for not wearing masks and three others for violating the rules to minimise the spread of COVID-19 in the district.

In Kallakurichi district, the police said that 2,041 cases were filed as of Sunday for violation of prohibitory orders.

As many as 795 motorists were imposed fine for not wearing masks while 112 were levied fine for not adhering to physical-distancing.