Cuddalore police recovered stolen property worth ₹9.52 crore in 2023

The Cuddalore district police recovered stolen property worth ₹9.52 crore in the year 2023.

According to Superintendent of Police R. Rajaram, property and cash worth ₹10.31 crore was stolen in 356 incidents of theft, for which cases were registered between January and December 2023 in the district.

The police, he said, solved 288 cases while recovering stolen property and cash valued at ₹9.52 crore. The recovery rate of stolen properties in such cases was 91%.

As many as 46 murder cases were registered last year. Of them five cases ended in convictions.

Mr. Rajaram said 87 persons were detained under the Goondas Act for their involvement in various types of offences, including robbery, peddling ganja,, selling banned tobacco products and bootlegging. About 7,392 persons were arrested in 7,254 cases for smuggling of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), illicit distillation and the sale of arrack. As many as 475 persons were arrested on the charge of selling ganja and 1,064 others for selling banned tobacco products.

A total of 12,346 litres of illicit distilled arrack and 5,103 bottles of IMFL were seized. As many as 161 vehicles were seized by the police in prohibition-related offences. A sum of ₹28.69 lakh, earned through the auction of these products, was credited to the public exchequer.

As many as eight cases booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act resulted in conviction.

