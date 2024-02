February 02, 2024 11:37 pm | Updated 11:38 pm IST - CUDDALORE

A rally to create awareness among the public about cybercrime offences was taken out in Cuddalore on Friday.

Organised by the Cuddalore District Police, the rally was flagged off at Thirupathiripuliyur by Superintendent of Police R. Rajaram.

Over 100 students from various educational institutions participated in the rally.

