May 18, 2023 01:03 pm | Updated 01:03 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Cuddalore District Police have introduced a new helpline number to receive information about the brewing of illicit liquor, and the sale of ganja.

A statement said that people can alert the police on WhatsApp on 74188 46100 and call on 04142 284353, based on which swift action would be taken. The identity of the callers would be kept confidential.