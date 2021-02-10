Cuddalore police launch grievance redressal app for personnel

Policemen can flag a range of issues, including those relating to service

The Cuddalore police, in association with NLC India Ltd., have rolled out a mobile app aimed at redressal of grievances among all ranks in the force.

Though the district police already have a grievance redressal session on Tuesdays, the department decided to overhaul it so that staff can flag a range of issues, including those relating to service.

“The mobile app ‘Connect’ was developed in-house by NLC and the entire cost was borne by them. The app — the first for redressal of grievances of cops in the State — can also be extended to other districts”, Superintendent of Police (SP) M. Sree Abhinav told The Hindu.

“This app is for police personnel of all ranks in Cuddalore district. Earlier, cops had to come to the District Police Office for various issues, including withdrawal of Government Provident Fund, leave, pay anomalies, seniority issues and allocation of quarters.”

“Now, grievances can be registered online through the Android app. After creating a user name and password, policemen can log in and file their grievance with a photo of the petition”, Mr. Abhinav said.

The grievances will be forwarded to the relevant sections and the SP will be able to monitor the progress on his mobile phone.

Police sources said that the SP will also receive an alert on his phone if any grievance remains unsettled for more than a month. The policeman who filed the grievance will also receive periodic updates on the petition’s progress. A separate technical cell in the District Police Office will maintain the list of petitions and their progress.

Mr. Abhinav pointed out that even anonymous tip-offs and developments in police stations can be sent through the app. This facility has been introduced for those who do not want to reveal their identity.

At present, the app covers 2,462 police personnel in the district. It will be updated frequently and those who subsequently join the district will also be added in the portal, the SP added.