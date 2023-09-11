HamberMenu
Cuddalore police issue guidelines for Vinayaka Chaturthi celebrations

The organisers must obtain a NOC from the police for use of public address systems

September 11, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Cuddalore district police have issued a set of guidelines to organisers of Vinayaka Chaturthi celebrations in the district.

In a press release, Superintendent of Police R. Rajaram said before installing the idols, permission should be obtained from the Revenue Divisional Officer and Sub-Collector.

If the site where the idols are to be installed is situated on a private property, a no objection certificate (NOC) must be obtained from landowners, and if the site happens to be a poromboke land, NOCs must be obtained from the government department or local body concerned.

The organisers must obtain a NOC from the police for use of public address systems. The Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS) must certify that adequate fire prevention measures are in place at the site, and an acknowledgement must be obtained from the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco).

The organisers must strictly follow the rules laid out by the police and the Revenue Department, he said.

