Cuddalore police issue advisory on ‘SBI Reward Points’ scam

Published - August 02, 2024 12:36 am IST - CUDDALORE

Hackers use compromised social media accounts, including WhatsApp, to send fake messages about ‘SBI Reward Points, says Additional Superintendent of Police (Cyber Crime) S. Prabhakaran

The Hindu Bureau

The Cyber Crime wing of the Cuddalore district police has issued an advisory over a new cyber scam called the ‘SBI Reward Points Scam’.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police (Cyber Crime) S. Prabhakaran, hackers have used compromised social media accounts, including WhatsApp, to send fake messages about ‘SBI Reward Points’.

Once they gain access to a social media account, the hackers send fake messages about SBI Reward Points to the victim’s official and personal groups. The messages come with icons and names that say ‘State Bank of India’, and so they appear legitimate.

The fraudulent messages contain links that claim to help victims update their bank details and redeem their ‘SBI Reward Points’.When the victims click on the link, they are prompted to download an APK file (Android Package).

This file is disguised as an official application or update related to SBI reward points. By downloading and installing the APK file, the victim unknowingly installs malware on the device. This malware can steal sensitive information, including banking credentials, passwords, and OTPs.

The police advised the public to be cautious of messages from unknown contacts or unexpected messages from known contacts, especially those containing links or requests for personal information. The advisory also asked the public to avoid clicking on suspicious links and never download APK files from unknown sources. Always verify the authenticity of any website or app by checking official sources, it said.

