Cuddalore medical college and hospital gets Haemophilia treatment centre

July 20, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - CUDDALORE

Cuddalore district’s first haemophilia treatment centre has been set up at the Government Cuddalore Medical College and Hospital (the erstwhile Raja Muthiah Institute of Health Sciences) in Chidambaram.

The centre was inaugurated by Special Officer-cum Dean of Cuddalore Medical College C. Thirupathi and Nalini Parthasarathy, president, Haemophilia Society of Puducherry.

According to Prof. Ramanathan, Head of the Department of Paediatrics and Nodal Officer of the Haemophilia Treatment Centre, haemophilia is an uncommon condition that impacts the body’s ability to clot and is usually an inherited condition. Patients with haemophilia can experience spontaneous or internal bleeding and often have painful, swollen joints due to bleeding in the joints. The centre in Chidambaram is fully equipped with medicines required for the treatment of haemophilia.

Proper administration of Anti Haemophilia Factors (AHF) and regular physiotherapy will help patients with haemophilia lead a normal life. Facilities to administer clotting factor concentrates have been established in the institution which will benefit around 50 patients who have been diagnosed with the disorder in Cuddalore district, Dr Ramanathan added.