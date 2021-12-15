Cuddalore logs zero deaths, six cases

CUDDALORE

15 December 2021 10:47 IST

Cuddalore district recorded nil COVID-19-related deaths on Tuesday. Six persons tested positive, taking the tally of active cases to 64,484.

The district saw 63,541 recoveries and the active case count stood at 69.

Villupuram district reported one case, taking the total number of cases to 46,058. No fresh cases were reported in Kallakurichi district.

Advertising

Advertising