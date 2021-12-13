Cuddalore logs seven fresh COVID-19 cases, zero deaths

CUDDALORE

13 December 2021 21:51 IST

Cuddalore district recorded nil COVID-19-related deaths on Monday. Seven persons tested positive, taking the tally of active cases to 64,478.

The district saw 63,535 recoveries and the active case count stood at 69.

In Villupuram district, three persons tested positive, taking the total number of cases to 46,057.

Kallakurichi district reported one case, taking the total number of infections to 31,586.