Cuddalore logs seven fresh cases

CUDDALORE

22 November 2021 23:05 IST

Cuddalore district recorded nil COVID-19-relateddeaths on Monday. As many as seven persons tested positive, taking the tally to 64,351. The district saw 63,370 recoveries and the active case count stood at 109. In Villupuram district, two persons tested positive, taking the total to 45,980. Kallakurichi district reported three cases, taking the total to 31,538.

