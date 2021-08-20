Cuddalore logs one death

CUDDALORE

20 August 2021 04:37 IST

Cuddalore district reported one more COVID-19 death and 50 new cases on Thursday, taking the district’s tally to 61,719.

A 48-year-old woman died of the disease, taking the toll to 827. The district saw 60,200 recoveries and 692 were active cases. In Villupuram district, 34 persons tested positive, taking the tally of positive cases in the district to 44,447. Kallakurichi district recorded 27 positive cases, taking the overall tally to 29,788.

