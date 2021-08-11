Cuddalore logs one death, 73 new cases

CUDDALORE

11 August 2021 00:42 IST

Cuddalore district reported one more COVID-19 death and 73 new cases on Tuesday, taking the district’s tally to 61,144.

A 55-year-old woman died of the disease, taking the toll to 821. The district saw 59,575 recoveries and 687 were active cases.

In Villupuram district, 30 persons tested positive, taking the total number of positive cases in the district to 44,166.

Kallakurichi district recorded 43 positive cases, taking the overall tally to 29,490.