Cuddalore logs one death, 72 new cases

CUDDALORE

14 August 2021 01:17 IST

Cuddalore district reported one more COVID-19 death and 72 new cases on Friday, taking the district’s tally to 61,364.

A 75-year-old woman died of the disease, taking the toll to 822. The district saw 59,744 recoveries and 734 were active cases.

In Villupuram district, 32 persons tested positive, taking the total number of positive cases in the district to 44,249. Kallakurichi district recorded 32 positive cases, taking the overall tally to 29,603.

