Cuddalore logs one death, 66 new cases

CUDDALORE

09 August 2021 01:45 IST

Cuddalore district reported one more COVID-19 death and 66 new cases on Sunday, taking the district’s tally to 60,987.

A 65-year-old man died of the disease, taking the toll to 819. The district saw 59,451 recoveries and 656 were active cases.

In Villupuram district, 35 persons tested positive, taking the tally of positive cases to 44,100. Kallakurichi district recorded 32 positive cases, taking the overall tally to 29,404.

